Three auto lifters held after encounter in Noida

Noida, Nov 12, (PTI) Three persons allegedly involved in stealing motor vehicles were arrested after an encounter with the police here on Tuesday, officials said.

One of the accused was shot in the leg during the encounter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mukesh and Pawan, both residents of Ghaziabad, and Monu from Hapur district, Awasthi said.

The police were checking vehicles in the Bisrakh police station area on Tuesday morning when the accused arrived there on a motorcycle. When the police signalled them to stop, they attempted to flee, the DCP said.

After the police cornered them following a chase, the accused opened fire at the officers who fired back, hitting Monu in the leg, Awasthi said.

The two other suspects who fled the scene were apprehended after another chase, he said.

The interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of country-made pistols, cartridges, and 10 stolen motorcycles. They also confessed to being involved in several vehicle thefts earlier as well, the DCP said.

Multiple cases had been registered against the accused at different police stations across the National Capital Region, the officer added. PTI COR ARI