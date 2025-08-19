Three bandhs disrupt life across Odisha over civic, political, and wildlife issues

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) Three bandhs in different areas of Odisha over various local issues on Tuesday brought life to a standstill with shops remaining shut and vehicular traffic off the roads.

In Cuttack district's Salipur, opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed an eight-hour bandh from 6 am to 2 pm demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) status for the town.

The bandh brought the town to a standstill, with markets, shops, and transport services shut during the agitation.

Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera led a blockade on the busy Cuttack-Chandbali highway at Kuanpal Square, joined by party workers and residents.

"The people of Salipur have been demanding NAC status for over 40 years. The previous BJD government had initiated the process, but the current BJP government is ignoring our rightful demand," said Behera.

In Tarbha NAC of Sonepur district, political outfits including the BJD observed a 12-hour bandh to protest the August 12 assault on elected representatives.

A group of miscreants reportedly attacked the block chairperson, a sarpanch, and a samiti member in broad daylight when they were heading to report alleged irregularities in block administration. Widespread outrage followed the circulation of video footage of the assault.

The bandh was observed demanding action against the miscreants.

A 12-hour bandh was also been observed in G Udayagiri area in Kandhamal district from 6 am demanding relocation of a wild tusker, which killed three people in the past three months and destroyed crops in the region, locals said.

The bandh, supported by several organisations and residents from eight panchayats, led to a complete shutdown of vehicular movement in the region besides markets remaining closed. PTI BBM BBM MNB