Three Bangladeshi infiltrators held in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 24 (PTI) Three Bangladesh citizens who were working as carpenters in Tripura's Gomati district for the past few months without valid documents, were apprehended from Dwajanagar on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The three were identified as Md Ashraful Haq, Md Kalu and Md Eashraful -- all residents of Bangladesh's Rajshahi district.

"Based on specific inputs about the presence of Bangladesh nationals, a police team went to Dwajanagar under RK Pur police on Wednesday and detained four suspected persons. Following interrogation, it appeared that three are Bangladesh citizens while another is a resident of Killa in Udaipur subdivision", SDPO, Debanjali Roy told the reporters.

She said preliminary investigation reveals the three Bangladesh citizens had been working under Matiur Rahaman, a carpenter of Killa in Udaipur subdivision.

"Matiur was also detained for giving shelter to three Bangladesh nationals. During interrogation, the three revealed they had sneaked into Indian soil for work without any documents", the SDPO said. PTI PS NN