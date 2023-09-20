Three Bangladeshi men arrested from Pimpri Chinchwad for illegal stay

Pune, Sep 20 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi men have been arrested from Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune district of Maharashtra for illegal stay, police said on Wednesday.

The trio was staying illegally at the labour camp of an under-construction site in Moshi area. They were arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered under the Foreigners Act 1946 and The Passports Act, police said.

The action was taken after Anti Terrorism Squad's (ATS) Pune unit alerted the police. The interrogation of the trio revealed that they had sneaked into India without valid travel documents, an official said. PTI SPK NSK