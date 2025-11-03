Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for illegal stay in country; were nabbed from Thane

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A Thane court convicted three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in India and sentenced them to the period of stay in jail after being caught in January this year.

In his order of October 30, the details of which were made available on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat held Mohamad Babul Shamshuddin Mulla (43), Mohamad Tuhin Mohamad Mijanul Mulla (24) and Rana Abdul Malik Shaikh (24) guilty under Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Foreigners Order.

The three, hailing from Nodain district of Bangladesh, were held by Shil Daighar police from Uttarshiv Naka in Padale area of Thane on January 26.

On October 30, the charges were framed, following which the three pleaded guilty and sought a lenient sentence.

Considering the fact that the accused are in jail from more than nine months, leniency in sentencing is required to be done, the court said in its order.

While the offences they have been charged with carry a maximum punishment of five years, the court sentenced them to the time they had already spent in jail, which was nine months and four days.