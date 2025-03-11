Three Bangladeshi nationals detained in Delhi for re-entering India illegally after deportation

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has detained three unauthorised Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the outskirts of the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

"As part of the special drive, three Bangladeshi nationals were recently apprehended by the Foreigner Cell for re-entering India illegally after deportation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The officer further said that the initiative follows instructions from the Delhi Commissioner of Police to bolster security and curb unlawful activities linked to unauthorised immigration.

On March 10, a tip-off led police teams to conduct raids in multiple areas, including PVC Market Mundka, Baba Haridas Colony, Sultan Puri, Beniwal Loha Mandi, Indra Jheel, and Hanuman Mandir Kamruddin Nagar, said the DCP.

Over 833 individuals were checked, and 267 were marked as suspicious. Among them, 174 claimed to be from West Bengal and 93 from Assam, with verification efforts still underway.

"Police received a tip-off about a covert group of illegal immigrants seeking shelter in Peeragarhi camp. A team from the Foreigner Cell intercepted three people moving discreetly near the Kali Mata Mandir. The suspects initially posed as West Bengal residents, but upon intense questioning, they eventually confessed their identities as Bangladeshi nationals who had re-entered India illegally after being deported earlier," said the DCP.

He added that the accused, identified as Safruddin (36), Ibrahim (38) and Sorab (46), are residents of Kurigram in Bangladesh.

The officer said that following their confession and verification of details, the authorities initiated deportation procedures through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).