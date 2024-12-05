Three Bangladeshi nationals held in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including a couple, from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay in India, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

They were arrested on Wednesday, police said, adding that a search operation is on to nab one more person.

"Based on a tip-off, officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided a residence and found three persons living there. When they were asked for documents to prove their nationality, they could not show any. Following this, they were placed under arrest," an official said.

The trio was identified as Amirul Dino Gharami, his wife Rukhsana (both 34) and Shakila Kadir Sheikh (37), he said, adding that a search is on to nab the latter's husband Kadir Sheikh (39).

Advertisment

During the probe, the police found that Kadir and Shakila had got their Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs made illegally despite not being Indian citizens.

A case was registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passports Act and under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for cheating, forgery and other charges. PTI COR NP