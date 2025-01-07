Three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi deported: Police

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have deported three Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the national capital, following two separate operations, an official said on Tuesday.

A verification drive was conducted to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, following orders from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month.

Police said that on January 6, the RK Puram Police Station team apprehended a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohammad Akkas Ali, alias Akash. Police received a tip-off that he was trying to rent a room in the Ekta Vihar area.

"The team apprehended him and he initially claimed to be from Kolkata. However, after sustained questioning and analysis of his mobile phone data, his identity was revealed as Mohammad Akkas Ali, a native of Jessore district, Bangladesh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

During interrogation, Ali disclosed was first deported in 2012 along with his family, who had been residing illegally in Delhi since 1994.

"Ali re-entered India illegally in 2015 by crossing the Benapole-Petrapole border with the help of touts but was apprehended again in 2016 and deported. In November 2023, he returned to India for the third time, adopting the name Akash. He worked as a labourer in various locations across Delhi, including Shastri Park, Seelampur, Kapashera, and Dabri," said the DCP.

Ali revealed that his village is located 3 kilometres from the fenced India-Bangladesh border. With the help of touts, who charge between Rs 6,000–10,000 per person to facilitate illegal crossings by cutting the border fence at night, he entered India again.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on January 5, the police identified two other Bangladeshi nationals, Mohammad Jasim (32) and his wife Zoyneb Akter (27), residing illegally in the Vasant Kunj area.

Both of them were apprehended and subsequently deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

So far, 30 illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been identified and deported by the southwest district police as part of their ongoing drive against illegal immigration. PTI BM HIG