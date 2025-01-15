Three Bangladeshi women arrested in Thane

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi women living illegally in India have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, Ulhasnagar Police on Tuesday raided a locality in Kolegaon and arrested them, said an official.

The women could not produce valid visas, he said.

They were identified as Rozina Begum Sukur Ali (29), Tanzila Khatun Razzak Shaikh (22), and Shefali Begum Munirul Shaikh (23).

Advertisment

The women worked as domestic help and did other similar jobs to support themselves, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Passports Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act at Manpada police station in Dombivli, and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK