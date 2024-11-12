Three Bangladeshis arrested from Agartala railway station

Agartala, Nov 12 (PTI) Three Bangladeshis were arrested from Agartala railways station for entering Indian territory without any valid travel documents, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they were planning to go to New Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

The three women are residents of different districts in the neighbouring country, a police officer said.

Based on specific information, a joint team of GRP and BSF intensified surveillance at the platform and detained the three women on Monday evening, the Officer in Charge (OC), Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das, told reporters.

"During interrogation, they confessed that they crossed the international border on Sunday night to go to New Delhi through Tripura," he said.

"Some Bangladeshi currency and documents were also recovered from their possession. All the three women were arrested for entering Indian soil without valid documents," he said.

Over 250 Bangladesh citizens, who had entered Indian soil illegally, have been arrested at Agartala railway station since January this year, he said. PTI PS SBN SBN