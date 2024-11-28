Three Bangladeshis get 5 years in jail for helping terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team's members

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five year imprisonment for abetting and aiding members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a front organisation of terrorist group Al Qaida.

Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan and Mohd Azarali Subhanalla were found guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act.

In October 2023, the court had convicted two other accused in the case and sentenced them to imprisonment of five years.

As per the prosecution, the case was registered originally by Pune police in March 2018 on the basis of inputs regarding several Bangladeshi nationals staying without valid documents.

The police intercepted Habib at Dhobighat, Bhairoba Nala in Pune and subsequently arrested five Bangladeshi nationals in the case.

The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case in May 2018, found that the arrested Bangladeshi nationals had illegally infiltrated into India, the prosecution said.

They had obtained PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, ration cards etc under fictitious names by providing fake documents and had used these to procure Indian SIM cards, opening bank accounts as well as seeking employment, the NIA said.

Investigations further revealed the accused had harboured and funded several ABT cadres, it added. PTI AVI BNM