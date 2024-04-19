Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) Three Bangladeshis were arrested in Navi Mumbai for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Friday.

They were held from a tempo proceeding from Mhape to Shilphata on Wednesday, the Turbhe police station official added.

The three have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport (Entry into India) Rules and Indian Penal Code provisions, the official said.

He identified the three as Jaail Sabuddin Sardar (34), Alauddin Razzaak Sheikh (45) and Allauddin Sukhtan Mandal (53). PTI COR BNM