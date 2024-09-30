Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in TN

Tiruppur, Sep 30 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals who were staying here illegally and working in small knitwear units have been arrested, police said on Monday.

A police team on patrol duty found the three men at the old bus terminus area on Sunday and when the policemen tried to question them on their identity, they attempted to flee.

The police team overpowered them and brought to the South Police Station and during questioning, the three men disclosed that they hailed from Narayanganj in Bangladesh.

"They were working for small banian (knitwear) units in Tiruppur," an official said adding they were later identified as Md Manik Hossain, Solaiman and Md Matiur Rahman.

Including these three men, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested here since September 24 now stood at 13. They have been arrested under the Foreigners Act.

A local accomplice helped such Bangladeshi men get documents such as Aadhar and probe is on, the official added.