Three Bangladeshis sent back from Assam border

Guwahati, Mar 22 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district and sent back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"@sribhumipolice successfully intercepted three individuals attempting to cross the border illegally," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The team promptly apprehended the infiltrators and took swift action to push them back," he added.

The infiltrators were identified as Sazzad Hussain, Saiful Islam and Md Nazmul Haque.

Over 315 infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam, and vigil along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East had been intensified since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country last year. PTI SSG RG