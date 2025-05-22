Three barrages full after heavy rains in Latur; alert issued for those along Rena river

Latur, May 22 (PTI) Three barrages in Latur in Maharashtra were filled to capacity following heavy rains for the past few days, an official said on Thursday.

As a result, 1,441 cusecs of water had to be released, prompting authorities to issue an alert to farmers along the Rena river, he said.

"The three barrages that have filled to capacity are Renapur, Jawalga and Kharola. The gates of the barrages have been opened by 2 metres, allowing excess water to flow into Rena river," he said.

Other affected areas apart from Latur city include Aurad Shahajani, Usturi, and Yerol and other tehsils.

"Rains and strong winds disrupted power supply in some regions and damaged homes in Sakol. The mango crop too has suffered damage due to the storm," he added.

A government press release said rainfall in the catchment areas of the Manjara, Terna, and Tawarja rivers has intensified and water levels in nearby dams and Kolhapur-style weirs are expected to reach their threshold soon.

"Consequently, surplus water will need to be released into these rivers. The district administration has issued precautionary advisory to farmers and residents along the banks of the Manjara, Terna, and Tawarja rivers. People are urged to avoid unnecessary movement near the rivers and to take all necessary safety measures," it said.

The much-anticipated Latur District Mango Festival, scheduled for May 23-24, at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park Grounds has been cancelled due to persistent and forecasted rain, district superintendent of agriculture Ramesh Jadhav and ATMA project director Shivsambh Ladke said. PTI COR BNM