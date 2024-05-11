Three Bihar workers die at construction sites in Noida

Noida, May 11 (PTI) Three migrant workers hailing from Bihar have died in two separate incidents at construction sites in Noida and Noida Extension, prompting a homebuyers' body to flag concerns over safety standards at such projects.

Nazim Ali and Razabul Rahman, both aged around 35, died after they "accidentally" fell while working on the 10th-floor level at the under-construction Verona Heights Society in Bisrakh area of Noida Extension on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Both hailed from Katihar district of Bihar, the official said.

In the other incident on Friday night, four people suffered injuries after a scaffolding fell at a construction site in Noida's Sector 58 due to a dust storm and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

One of them, identified as Jai Govind Jha, 50, succumbed to injuries while others are undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.

Jha hailed from Darbhanga district of Bihar and worked as a construction labourer in Noida, the police said.

Legal proceedings in both the cases have been initiated, the police said.

Meanwhile, homebuyer's body NEFOWA raised concerns over the safety of construction workers at sites.

"Late last night, two workers died while working from the 10th floor of the high-rise Verona Heights F Tower of Amrapali Leisure Valley, resulting in their death. About eight months ago, in a similar project of Amrapali Group, 10 workers died due to lift collapse," NEFOWA vice president Dipankar Kumar said.

Dipankar Kumar, a home buyer at Amrapali Verona Height and also a petitioner in the Supreme Court, questioned the safety standards at the work site.

Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA, said that such incidents have a huge impact on the morale of home buyers who are already suffering from delays. PTI KIS RT RT