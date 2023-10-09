Three bike-borne persons loot Rs 6 lakh from bank in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr(UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Three motorcycle-borne people looted around Rs 6 lakh from a bank at gunpoint at a village here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at the special agricultural loan branch of the Indian Overseas Bank located in Neemkheda village. The three people pointed their guns at the customers and bank employees and fled with the money kept in the cashier's cabin, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the branch manager of the bank had informed the police that three people entered the bank and looted about Rs 6 lakh.

A case is being registered in this connection. Forensic and SOG teams have visited on the site, the police officer said, adding investigation into the case was underway and a hunt is on to nab the accused. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD