Three bikers killed in collision with goods carrier in Assam

Morigaon (Assam), Apr 2 (PTI) Three bikers were killed in a collision with a goods carrier in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday, the police said.

The three were heading towards Morigaon when their motorbike collided with a fish-laden pick-up van at Dalbari, killing two persons on the spot and critically injuring the third.

The injured youth was taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital but he died on the way, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shabid Ali, Dipamoni Ali and Sazidul Islam and they hailed from Mari Muslim village in the district.

The driver of the pickup van is absconding and a search has been launched to nab him, the police said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR DG NN