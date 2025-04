Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has given his assent to three bills passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during the budget session.

These are the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (2), and the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (3).

Assembly secretary Manoj Kumar Pandit told the House on Monday that Sinha gave his assent to the bills on March 25.