Three bills passed in five months: Delhi CM presents Assembly's Monsoon Session report card

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday presented a report card of the Assembly's Monsoon Session, and said her government passed three bills in just five months.

In comparison, the previous AAP dispensation had managed to pass only 14 bills in its five-year term, she claimed.

"Our priority is not political theatrics but constructive debate and governance focused on resolving public issues," Gupta told a press conference.

The chief minister said that every MLA was given the opportunity to speak during the session, and the opposition was also allotted equal time so that the House could truly function as the voice of the people.

Highlighting her government's achievements, Gupta pointed out that three crucial bills had been passed in just five months, compared to only 14 in five years under the previous dispensation, "most of which were about salary revisions and GST".

She emphasised that in line with democratic principles, MLAs exercised their rights under Article 280 to raise matters in the House, with extensive discussions held on 62 topics.

The long-pending Delhi School Education (Transparency and Fee Regulation) Bill, which aims to curb arbitrary fee hikes in private schools and bring relief to parents, was passed, Gupta said.

The chief minister said two CAG reports presented during the session had exposed the "financial irregularities" of the previous AAP government. Funds provided by the Central government for Yamuna cleaning, the AMRUT scheme, and other projects were not utilised appropriately, she alleged.

"Shockingly, even the utilisation certificates for GST revenues amounting to Rs 52,000 crore were not submitted. Many schemes remained only on paper, bringing no benefit to the public," she claimed.

Gupta said her government "rebutted the lies and propaganda" spread by the previous administration within the Assembly complex.

She termed the "Phansi Ghar" controversy as negative politics, saying it sought to distort historical facts and defile the legacy of the House. "The Assembly exists for law-making and public service, not for manipulating emotions." Gupta said that as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi government would distribute 2.2 million national flags to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm.