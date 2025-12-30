Three Bills passed in Punjab Assembly special session

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed three bills, including the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2025.

The Indian Stamp (Punjab Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were also passed in the one-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the amendment to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 rationalises stamp duty related to deposit of title deeds, hypothecation and equitable mortgage by removing duplication of levy for the same loan transaction.

On the Punjab Abadi Deh Bill, he said reduced timelines for objections and appeals will speed up implementation of "Mera Ghar Mere Naam" Scheme, ensuring timely ownership rights to residents of 'Abadi Deh' areas.

The minister said amendments to the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887 will expedite disposal of cases before revenue authorities, prevent unnecessary summoning of non-litigants and accord legal sanctity to digital records and digital signatures.

He said the move will reduce hardship for citizens and bring citizen friendly digitized record keeping across the state.