Three bills tabled in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday tabled three bills in the legislative assembly including the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Prevention of Disqualification Amendment Bill has been introduced to exempt the office of the political secretary-one and two to the Chief Minister, Office of the Financial Advisor to the CM, Office of the Advisor (Policy and Planning) to the CM and Deputy Chairperson to Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission from incurring disqualification for being a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly or the Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council on such appointment.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill aims to create a clear distinction between the input service distribution transactions requiring the transfer of input tax credit related to the invoices for receipt of services on behalf of distinct persons, and the actual supply of services from one distinct person to another, and make it compulsory to distribute the credit.

The bill is meant for enabling the levy of penalty for non-registration of machines used in the manufacture of tobacco products and paan masala.

The objective of the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill is to constitute a welfare board and establish a fund for financial schemes to provide social security and welfare of cine and cultural activists in the state.