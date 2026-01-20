Three BMTC conductors suspended over UPI fraud

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday suspended three conductors for allegedly misusing the UPI ticketing system to divert the fare payments to their bank accounts.

The BMTC has introduced the system to make payments for tickets through UPI.

During routine inspections in December last year, BMTC inspection teams detected that Suresh, Manchegowda and Ashwak Khan were not using the officially provided BMTC UPI scanners for ticket issuance.

“Instead, they were found collecting fare amounts through their personal UPI scanners while issuing tickets, which constitutes a clear violation of Corporation rules, financial discipline, and established ticketing procedures,” the BMTC said in a statement.

Based on a detailed inspection and enquiry, the allegations were substantiated, the BMTC said adding immediate disciplinary action was initiated, and the concerned staffs have been placed under suspension pending further enquiry.

Suresh had diverted Rs 47,257, Manchegowda Rs 54,358 and Ashwak Rs 3,206.

The BMTC has issued detailed instructions to all depot Managers, directing them to strictly monitor the usage of Corporation-issued UPI scanners and ensure full compliance with prescribed ticketing and revenue collection procedures by all operational staff to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“BMTC is shortly implementing a Dynamic QR-based UPI payment system, which will enable a more transparent, secure, and foolproof ticketing mechanism, thereby strengthening revenue protection and public trust,” the statement said.

Transpot Minister Ramalinga Reddy has also directed the BMTC officials to take strict and deterrent action in all such cases in future.