Three bogus doctors booked in Bhiwandi

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons who were practising medicine without valid qualifications and licences in Maharashtra's Thane district during a crackdown on bogus doctors, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Dr Rajkumar Sharma, medical officer of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), the official said.

The accused, Bhimrao Gyanba Kawade, Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui and Mohammad Ayub Mohammad Hanif, allegedly posed as doctors and treated people in different parts of Bhiwandi, he said.

The trio has been booked under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

The BNMC has been conducting regular inspections in recent months to crack down on such bogus doctors who continue to operate illegally in the region. PTI COR ARU