Three booked for abduction, gang-rape of minor in UP's Pilibhit; one held

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Three youths allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her in a sugarcane field within the Amaria police station limits here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the incident occurred around 11 am on February 9 while the girl was returning from her uncle's house. One Salman Shah, a resident of the same village, allegedly threatened her with a country-made pistol.

Police said the Salman, aided by his associates Firoz Shah and Sameer, abducted the girl and took her to a nearby sugarcane field. The accused allegedly gang-raped the minor and threatening to kill her if she told anyone about it.

The victim told police that she managed to escape, jumped into a nearby canal and somehow reached home. A case has been registered against the three men under relevant sections for gang-rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. One accused, identified as Sameer, has been arrested following raids.

Circle Officer, Sadar, Natasha Goyal told reporters that an FIR has been filed based on the father's complaint. She added that two police teams have been formed to nab the remaining two accused.

Station House Officer Amit Singh said the victim's medical examination was being conducted and that her statement will soon be recorded in court.