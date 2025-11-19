Three booked for assaulting man with sticks in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Three persons were booked on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man with sticks while held against a tree here, police said.

The alleged dispute over fishing in Naithla Hasanpur village pond came to light when the purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, they said.

The victim has been identified as Iftekhar.

Based on a complaint received, an FIR has been registered against Chandrashekhar, Mahesh and Sumant at the Chola police station, the police said.

One of the accused was detained for questioning, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining two, they added.