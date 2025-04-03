Three booked for assaulting, molesting woman over parking dispute

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman in Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz area over a parking dispute, a police official said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the 30-year-old woman said she and her husband wanted to take their car out of their residential complex on Tuesday morning but could not do so since another vehicle, belonging to the kin of a resident there, was blocking the way, the official said.

"When no one turned up to remove this car despite repeated pleas, the complainant went to the house of the owner, where she was allegedly assaulted, intimidated and molested by the latter and his two sons. As per her complaint, the accused grabbed her by the hair and abused her. The accused also abused her husband, who is part of the Indian football team," the official said.

The man and his two sons have been booked under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but are yet to be arrested, he said.

The three have also registered a case against the woman, who is a fashion designer, for criminal intimidation, the Vakola police station official said. PTI ZA BNM