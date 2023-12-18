Three booked for attacking grocer in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) An FIR for attempt to murder has been registered against three men for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old grocer in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

One of the accused had purchased goods worth Rs 8,000 from the victim's shop and when he was asked to return money on December 15, he and his two friends attacked the grocer with sharp weapons, an official said.

The injured victim was hospitalised.

After recording his statement, police registered a case under section 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder) under the Indian Penal Code.

Nobody has been arrested so far, the official added. PTI COR NSK