Three booked for cheating CMRF of Rs 4.75 lakh with forged documents in Thane district

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a doctor and two others for allegedly obtaining Rs 4.75 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) by forging documents and patient records at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by an assistant director from the CMRF, the police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 471 (use of forged documents as genuine) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the fraud that took place between May and July 2023, an official from the Khadakpada police station said.

As per the first information report, the accused, Dr Anudurg Dhoni (45), Pradeep Bapu Patil (41) and Ishwar Pawar, allegedly fabricated hospital admission and treatment records for 13 non-existent patients at Ganpati Multi-Speciality Hospital in Ambivili, Mohane.

The official said fake documents, including records of surgeries and treatment, were submitted to claim Rs 4.75 lakh from the CMRF.

He said, "The accused created an elaborate web of forged medical documents to show as if real patients were treated, and even manufactured operation and treatment records." The fraud came to light during internal scrutiny, he said, adding that a probe is underway and no arrests have been made. PTI COR ARU