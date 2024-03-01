Three booked for cheating merchant of Rs 60 lakh in sugar trade

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A case was registered after a Kolkata-based merchant claimed he was cheated of Rs 60 lakh by three persons, including two from Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

As per the complainant, one of the accused, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana, approached him with help to procure 135 tonnes of sugar for export from the trading firm of another accused, who hails from Navi Mumbai.

"The three collected Rs 60 lakh from the Kolkata-based merchant but never delivered the sugar consignment. They also provided him fake documents. The accused have been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and other offences," the NRI Sagari police station official said. PTI COR BNM