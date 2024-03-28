Three booked for circulating video of woman being stripped, beaten up in MP village

Indore, Mar 28 (PTI) A case was filed against three persons, including a female, on Thursday for allegedly circulating a video showing a 30-year-old woman being stripped and beaten up over a dispute in Indore district, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sunil Mehta said the 30-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of her house and beaten up by four women during Holi festivities (on March 25) in a village under the Gautampura police station area.

All the four accused women have already been arrested, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was registered against three villagers, including a woman, after a video of the assault on the victim and her humiliation was circulated on social media, the SP said.

They have been booked for allegedly circulating the objectionable video.

Mehta said the victim, unable to cope with the humiliating incident, has gone to her parents' house.

"We have asked all parties concerned to exercise restraint so that peace and harmony prevails in the village," he said.

The police official said if needed, the victim will be counselled so that she can return to the village.

One of the accused, a woman, suspected that the victim was instigating her mother-in-law against her. She also suspected that the victim had taken her mother-in-law to Mandsaur town without informing her, the police official said.

Eyewitnesses said the four accused women dragged the victim out of her house, stripped and assaulted her even as she kept pleading for mercy. PTI HWP MAS RSY