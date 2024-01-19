Three booked for duping businessman of Rs 30.3 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A 54-year-old businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 30.3 lakh by three persons who lured him into investing in a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, an offence was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the MFC police station in Kalyan on Thursday, an official said.

The complainant, who has a real estate business, has alleged that the accused lured him to invest in a hotel and took Rs 30.3 lakh from him between June and September 2023, he said.

When the complainant asked the accused about the progress of the project, they gave him evasive replies, following which he lodged a complaint, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. PTI COR ARU