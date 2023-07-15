Three booked for embezzling Rs 15 lakh from company in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 15 (PTI) Police booked three persons here for allegedly embezzling Rs 15 lakh from a company by creating fake documents, officials said on Saturday.

Two employees of a private garment company and a supervisor of a vendor company allegedly showed fake salary slips in the name of their relatives and transferred money fraudulently, they said. The company is located at IMT Manesar Sector-7, they added.

Employees of the HR wing of the company Satpal and Nirmal, and Anil Kumar, supervisor of the vendor company, are identified as the accused, police said.

"In the audit of the company, it was found that some employees do not work in the company, but the salary is deposited in their accounts every month," Bijender Pal, HR manager of the company, said in his complaint.

Investigation revealed that a vendor company had sent the names of these people along with the names of its regular employees, the complaint said. The amount was transferred to the accounts of these fake employees and Rs 15 lakh was embezzled, it added.

"When the accused Satpal, Nirmal and Anil were questioned, they started misleading and then we approached the police, Pal said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar Police Station on Friday. Police said further probe is on and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR RPA