Three booked for forging documents to help accused get bail in cheating case in Thane district

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) An offence has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane district against three persons for allegedly forging documents, which were furnished in court to help a man get bail in a cheating case, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by a court official, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Santosh Khanyalal Mourya, Santosh Shinde, and Kalpesh Patil, an official said.

The trio had allegedly forged documents for Vinodbhai Jerambhai Bhimra (52), a resident of Baruch, Gujarat, who was accused in a cheating case, he said.

Though the Bhiwandi court granted bail to Bhimra, the court staff scrutinised the documents submitted for his release and found irregularities, the official said.

Mourya had allegedly fabricated documents in the name of another man who had stood as guarantor for Bhimra. The other accused had helped Mourya forge and submit the documents in court, he said. PTI COR ARU