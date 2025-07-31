Three booked for insulting Dalit woman, misappropriating Rs 1 cr

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegeldly insulting a 63-year-old Dalit woman and misappropriating nearly Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

Ramkrishna Patil from Jalgaon as well as Dhule residents Yuvraj Baisane and Amol Baisane allegedly prepared fake documents, obstructed the functioning of a social welfare organization and made illegal decisions in collusion with each other to embezzle Rs 1 crore, Ulwa police station senior inspector Arjun Rajane said.

"The case was registered on the complaint of the woman, who was subjected to caste based insults and was also targeted with social and financial boycott. The three have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and other offences under Indian Penal Code since the incidents took place from 2022 as well as provisions SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he said.

The accused are yet to be arrested and further probe into the case is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM