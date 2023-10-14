Three booked for organising dance programme at resort without police permission

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons, including the owner of a resort near Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, for organising a dance programme without permission, an official said on Saturday.

The programme, which featured popular dancer Gautami Patil, was held at Vavanje village on October 12 night, he said.

"The police had refused permission for Gautami Patil's dance programme, which some local people wanted to organise to celebrate someone's birthday. But even as they were denied permission, the event was held between 7 pm and 10 pm. An orchestra band performed and loudspeakers were used in violation of the regulations," the official of a local police station said.

An offence was registered against the event organisers Ramakant Chourmekar, Ankit Verma and the resort owner under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said. PTI COR NP