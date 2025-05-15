Three booked for performing stunts in moving car in Chembur

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Three persons were booked for performing stunts in a moving car in Mumbai's Chembur area, a police official said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday night near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah on the Eastern Freeway in Shivaji Nagar, went viral on social media.

"Accused Adnan Isa Khan (20), Muqeem Bashir Khan (22), Junaid Awadali Khan (20) are residents of Govandi and work as taxi drivers. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and dangerous driving, endangering safety of others etc," the RCF police station official said. PTI ZA BNM