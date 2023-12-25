Three booked for poaching deer in Punjab

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Dec 25 (PTI) Three men have been booked for allegedly poaching a deer at Hajipur village in the forest area of Garhshankar subdivision of this Punjab district, police said on Monday.

The police in Garhshankar have booked Vicky, Ravi Kumar and Sahil -- all from Bilron village -- and charged them under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Forest Range Officer (Wildlife Division, Garhshankar) Rajpal said the trio allegedly hunted a deer with dogs near a temple in the forest area.

A team from the Wildlife department on Sunday recovered the carcasses of a deer and a pitbull from the spot. The poachers, however, managed to flee, the police said.

An investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR SUN SZM