Three booked for power theft of Rs 7.2 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons on charges of electricity theft of Rs 7.2 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by a power supply company, the police on Friday registered a first information report under the Electricity Act, 2003, an official said.

He said the accused allegedly sourced electricity illegally from a transformer between April 13, 2024, and April 12, 2025. This illegal connection bypassed the voltmeter, allowing them to draw unauthorised electricity without detection.

The trio allegedly stole 19,212 units of electricity, causing a loss of Rs 7.24 lakh to the company, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU