Three booked for running illegal clinic in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Three persons were booked for allegedly running an illegal medical facility in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Vitthalwadi police station official said the three were proponents of electropathy, a type of alternative medicine combining electrical devices with homoeopathy, but were providing several unauthorised treatments at their clinic.

"The case came to light after a directive was issued by Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy against unqualified individuals providing unauthorized medical treatments in the region. On September 24, a team raided the clinic and found irregularities, including lack of qualified professionals and valid registration. They also did not have the mandatory Certificate Course in Modern Pathology," he said.

The three were booked for cheating and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Medical and Professionals Act and are currently absconding, the official added. PTI COR BNM