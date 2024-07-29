Three booked for sexually harassing teen girl in Kalyan

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people were booked for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old girl in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

As per the complainant, accused Mehboob Sheikh, Gagan Kundu and Soni Kundu molested her in February this year, the MFC police station official said.

Sheikh touched her inappropriately at work, while Gagan and Soni harassed her by conducting a make-believe marriage which they claimed was in jest, he said.

The three were also involved in circulating pictures they had shot of the make-believe marriage, leaving her embarrassed, the official added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and other offences, the official said.

No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, he added.