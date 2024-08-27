Hisar (Haryana), Aug 27 (PTI) Three unidentified men were booked for allegedly stalking and passing lewd remarks at two junior women doctors of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College here when they were walking to their hostel after completing their shift, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Hisar's Agroha on the evening of August 23.
According to the complaint lodged by one of the resident doctors, the two were going to their hostel when three unidentified men passed some lewd comments at them near the emergency department.
When the two students ignored the accused, the three men started following them. With the accused not relenting, the students raised an alarm. As security guards of the hospital rushed to the spot, the accused fled, an official said.
The students informed the college authorities about the incident and after this, police were immediately informed. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.
The official said CCTV footage collected from near the incident spot was not clear and police were scanning footage from other areas to nab the accused.
"We have also questioned some people in the area for clues," the official said, adding that the accused would be nabbed soon.
After this incident, other trainee women doctors expressed concern over security inside hostel and college campuses. Officials said the medical college administration and police have stepped up security at the hospital and hostel.
This incident comes amid widespread protests and outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. PTI COR SUN DIV DIV
Three booked for stalking, passing lewd comments at two trainee women doctors in Hisar
