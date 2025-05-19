Three booked for trespassing into stockyard, assaulting staffer in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against three men for allegedly trespassing into a stockyard and assaulting a staffer of the facility in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at a stockyard in Kon village in Panvel on the evening of May 16, an official said.

As per a complaint, Deepak Hake, a former sarpanch of Kon village, and his associates Kunal Gaikwad and Jitesh Kamble forcibly entered the premises without permission and forced the in-charge Rajubhai Patel to sign an unspecified document, the official said.

Patel, in his complaint, alleged that when he refused to sign the document, citing his inability to read Marathi, the trio allegedly slapped and punched him and threatened him.

The official said a first information report has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests have been made. PTI COR ARU