Three booked for verbally abusing Buddhist monk on local train in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case against three persons who allegedly verbally abused a 27-year-old Buddhist monk on a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The Vashi GRP has registered a case under sections 294, (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506, (criminal intimidation), 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The complainant was travelling towards Belapur on a local train around 7.30 pm on Sunday when the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone, the official said. PTI COR ARU