Three booked in Champawat for duping woman of Rs 22 lakh with fake job letter

Champawat, Nov 2 (PTI) Police in Uttarakhand's Champawat district have registered a case against three individuals, including a teacher, for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 22 lakh by providing her with a fake appointment letter, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Ganpati said Sarojini Joshi, a resident of the Talli Madli area, filed a police complaint reporting the incident.

In her complaint, Joshi stated that a teacher, Balwant Rautla, resident of Lohaghat, lured her with the promise of a government job in 2023 and took her to Dehradun to meet Vinay Bhatt and Mayaram Soni at the state secretariat.

The duo then provided her with an appointment letter for the post of manager in the social welfare department in exchange for the money, but according to Joshi, it turned out to be fake.

When she demanded her money back, the accused allegedly continued to avoid her.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Champawat police station.

According to the police, a month ago, a man named Mohit Pandey had also filed a case against the same accused at the Lohaghat police station for cheating him of Rs 40 lakh, and an investigation is underway in that case as well.