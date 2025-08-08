Three booked in Karnataka for provocative social media posts

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 8(PTI) Three separate cases were registered by the police on Friday against individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and provocative content on social media platforms.

The complaints, received between August 6 and 7, have led to FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said.

According to police sources, the first FIR was registered following a complaint lodged regarding a video allegedly shared by Girish Mattannavar for posting an obscene and provocative video on Facebook that could incite public unrest.

In the second case, a man identified as Mahesh Timarody has been accused of publishing statements on YouTube that could promote enmity between groups and instil fear among the public.

The third FIR was filed following a complaint regarding a video uploaded by Puneeth Kerehalli on YouTube, in which he allegedly used obscene language.

All three cases were registered after complainants discovered the content on their mobile devices while using social media platforms.

Investigation is underway and further action will follow based on the findings, police added. PTI COR AMP ROH