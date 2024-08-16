Three boys detained for morphing, circulating obscene photos of girls in Pune

Pune, Aug 16 (PTI) The Pune police have detained three Class 10 students of a private school who allegedly morphed and circulated obscene photographs of their classmates on social media, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Information Technology Act with Hadapsar police station, and the boys, all aged 16, were detained on Thursday, the official said.

"One of the boys allegedly morphed photographs of girls from his class on an AI-enabled application and shared it with the others on Instagram," he said.

The incident came to light recently, and the boys were detained after a probe. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the official said. PTI SPK ARU