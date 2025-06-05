Three boys drown in Andhra Pradesh

Motlapalli (Andhra Pradesh), June 5 (PTI) Three boys drowned in a pond here in Chittoor district on Thursday, said a police official.

Palamaneru sub-divisional police officer D Prabakar said the boys drowned around 11 am when they went to play in the pond.

"The boys didn't know that there is a six-feet depth beyond the shallow waters, which led to their drowning," Prabakar told PTI.

According to Police, only one of the three boys knew how to swim, causing the others to cling to him and all three to drown.

Meanwhile, Police booked a case under Section 194 of BNSS that deals with suicide, accidental deaths, or deaths under suspicious circumstances.