Three boys drown in pond in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Sep 5 (PTI) Three boys in the 9-13 age group drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place between 3pm and 4pm in Risdi village, the Civil Lines police station official said.

"Yuvraj Singh (9), Prince Jagat (12) and Akash Lakra (13), residents Police Line Colony in Kosabadi, had gone to bathe along with friends. The three drowned after venturing into a deeper part of the pond. The bodies have been fished out," he said.

A case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM