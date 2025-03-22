Three boys drown in Vatrak river in Gujarat’s Aravalli district

Modasa (Guj), Mar 22 (PTI) Three boys drowned while bathing in the Vatrak river in Gujarat’s Aravalli district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Malpur town, an official said.

Fourteen-year-olds Sultan Imtiaz Diwan and Sahbaz Siraj Pathan, and Ronak Samjubhai Fakir (12) went to bathe in Vatrak, a tributary of Sabarmati river, but drowned in the water body, said the official from the Aravalli police station.

As the boys started sinking, local swimmers rushed to help them, while people alerted the police, he said. However, the boys could not be saved.

The bodies were subsequently retrieved and sent to the Malpur Community Health Centre for post-mortem, the official said. PTI COR KA NR